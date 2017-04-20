National Small Business Week cosponsors hosting training webinars/webcast May 2-4

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As part of National Small Business Week, April 30 – May 6, the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE and cosponsors from Visa, YP, Google, Salesforce, Constant Contact and Chase will be hosting numerous training webinars/webcast. The webinars/webcast are free of charge, but registration space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

NSBW 2017 – Webinar/Webcast Schedule

The U.S. Economic Outlook and Its Impact on Small Businesses

Presented by Visa

May 2, 2017

2-3 p.m. EDT

Join Visa Economist, Jay Hawkins, as he shares the near-term outlook for the U.S. economy including the health of small businesses, consumer spending, housing prices and more.

In this session, Hawkins will cover:

An analysis of which demographic segment(s) will provide opportunities for future spending growth, partially derived from VisaNet data.

The current economic expansion.

Whether the slowdown in job growth in March is expected to persist, or if job growth is expected to rebound for the balance of 2017 and 2018.

Register here

www.sba.gov/nsbw/webinars

5 Fabulous Habits of Local Business Champions

Presented by YP

May 3, 2017

2-3 p.m. EDT

Learn how to go from being a local business owner to a local business CHAMPION by having a:

Consistent and accurate online presence across all sites

Business profile full of rich content like videos, images and reviews

Well-designed, easy-to-navigate website

Business phone that’s answered!

Solid social media marketing strategy

Register here

www.sba.gov/nsbw/webinars

Grow Your Business Online

Presented by Google

May 3, 2017

4-5 p.m. EDT

People no longer “go” online, they live online. More than ever, it’s important for businesses to show up in the critical moments when potential customers search for answers, products, and services they need.

In this session, learn the basics of connecting with customers online, including reaching local customers with a free business listing, search engine optimization tips to help your website be found, and an introduction to online advertising.

Register here

www.sba.gov/nsbw/webinars

The Future of Small Business Innovation (Webcast)

Presented by Salesforce

May 4, 2017

2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. EDT

Hear how small businesses are turning innovation into growth. Salesforce LIVE webcast “The Future of Small Business Innovation” — find out how some of the world’s most successful companies are using innovation to propel business growth.

Register here

www.sba.gov/nsbw/webinars

How to Write Your Email Content in 15 Minutes or Less

Presented by Constant Contact

May 4, 2017

3:30-4:30 p.m. EDT

Struggling to find the words, images and the right calls-to-action that make the biggest impact with your email marketing?

With just about 15 minutes and an easy-to-follow formula, you can kick writer’s block to the curb and be confident that you’ll know exactly what to say to create an effective email marketing message.

In this you will receive:

A worksheet to help you write your marketing email in 15 minutes or less and advice on how to use it

Guidance on keeping your email marketing focused on your business goals

A simple checklist to reference before you hit send

An opportunity to ask questions and interact with our workshop presenters

Register here

www.sba.gov/nsbw/webinars

Find the Hidden Money in America

Presented by Chase

May 4, 2017

5-6 p.m. EDT

There are so many hidden opportunities available to entrepreneurs, but many don’t know where to look for them. If you don’t take advantage of these opportunities, in the form of grants, contracts, government programs, and private sector resources, you are leaving money on the table.

In this webinar, best-selling author, Nely Galán, gives advice on how and where to pursue the hidden money in America.

You will learn about:

The importance of having your own money

How entrepreneurship provides a path to empowerment

Taking advantage of hidden opportunities

Register here

www.sba.gov/nsbw/webinars

For additional information on National Small Business Week, please visithttp://www.sba.gov/smallbusinessweek

About the Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) was created in 1953 and since January 13, 2012 has served as a Cabinet-level agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation. The SBA helps Americans start, build and grow businesses. Through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations, the SBA delivers its services to people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. www.sba.gov

Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2017 SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA/SCORE programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.