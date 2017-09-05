National hunting-themed film tour comes to Charleston Friday

By JOHN McCOY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If West Virginia isn’t the “hunting-est” state in the union, it’s certainly close.

That’s why a group of Mountain State hunters decided to bring the National Hunting Film Tour to the Mountain State. The 2 1/2-hour film festival, which features hunting-themed short subjects, will have a public screening Friday at the University of Charleston’s Geary Auditorium.

“These films employ a cinematic approach, documentary-style,” said Kevin Adkins, a spokesman for Appalachian Range, the group hosting the event. “The cinematography is outstanding.”

The films take viewers along on hunts for red stag, waterfowl, Dall sheep, wild turkey and bear, among others. One of them, titled “Best Laid Plans,” features Charleston lawyer Bobby Warner and friends on an elk hunt in the southern Rocky Mountains.

In addition to the films associated with the tour, the organizers also plan to show “The Story of Mac,” an Appalachian Range-produced film about a West Virginia hunter’s multi-year pursuit of a specific Logan County trophy buck.

Appalachian Range is a group of Mountain State sportsmen who seek to draw attention to hunting, fishing and outdoor adventure in West Virginia and throughout the Appalachians.

Adkins said the Hunting Film Tour fits closely with his organization’s philosophy.

“Our core message is to bring sportsmen closer together,” he explained. “We want to bring really cool stuff to the state as much as we can, to offer outdoorsmen new experiences if we can. We’re taking that on, full-swing.”

Outdoor enthusiasts who attend the festival will have an opportunity to win prizes and to be entered in a nationwide sweepstakes.

“Some of our sponsors have donated some really nice gear, and we’ll have drawings for those items during the event,” Adkins said. “Everyone who comes will be able to enter the Film Tour’s sweepstakes.”

The sweepstakes’ grand prize includes a Kimber Mountain Ascent rifle, a pair of Kenetrek Mountain Extreme boots, a YETI cooler, a pair of Vortex 10×42 Razor HD binoculars, an outfit of Sitka Gear hunting clothing, a membership in the Boone & Crockett Club and a gift certificate with a value of $1,000 Canadian.

In addition to the film-screening room, a separate room will house displays by local outdoor retailers and conservation organizations.

The list of retailers includes Sportsman’s Warehouse, Cabela’s, McFly Outdoors, Real Deal Outdoors, Addington’s Bowhunter Shop and Lucky’s Outdoors.

The list of conservation organizations includes Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the West Virginia Bowhunters Association.

Doors to the show will open between 5 and 6 p.m., and the films will begin at 7 p.m. sharp. Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are available online at https://events.ticketprinting.com/event/24547, or at the following local retailers: Real Deal Outdoors, Addington’s Bowhunter Shop, Lucky’s Outdoors and McFly Outdoors.

