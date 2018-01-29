National Endowment for the Arts visits West Virginia
By JENNIFER GARDNER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the federal government continues its back and forth over the budget, members of the arts community in West Virginia are awaiting grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
During a visit to West Virginia last week, Tom Simplot, senior adviser to the senior deputy chairman of the NEA, was the keynote speaker at the Arts in Our Communities Conference at the Culture Center in Charleston. The statewide conference focused on creative community development and featured national and state experts.
The future of arts in America appeared grim 11 months ago when President Donald Trump proposed a budget that eliminated federal funding for the NEA.
