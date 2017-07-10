National commercial filmed in downtown Williamson

Staff report

Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A national commercial for Wells Fargo was recently filmed in Williamson. The banking and financial services company is doing promotional spots to highlight its investment in the Coalfield Development Corporation, according to a news release.

Coalfield Development Corporation is an organization based in Williamson and Wayne that retrains displaced coal miners and others for jobs in construction.

The New York production crew was in Williamson for three days, primarily shooting in the downtown area. The production spent about $20,000 here and twice that much in the state as a whole.

The final product of the shoot will be used in a web campaign that highlights several of Wells Fargo’s charitable contributions.

Bill Richardson, who served as the Assistant Director on the shoot said, “The crew had a great time here and was really impressed with the hospitality and help they received.”

The City of Williamson provided police and fire assistance for the filming. This included traffic control and safety support. The production company spent several hours doing driving shots in and around Williamson and filming at one of Coalfield’s constructions projects here. The City of Williamson was reimbursed for the traffic and safety support.

Incoming Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield served as the city’s point of contact for assisting the production. “We were extremely pleased to have this project come to our town,” Hatfield said. “And many city employees, businesses and others pitched in to make it a success.”

The city was reimbursed $1,000 for their assistance and use of city employees, according to Mayor Hatfield.

This commercial will show the region in a positive light and could bring other productions here. The spots are expected to go live on the Wells Fargo website this fall.

See more from the Williamson Daily News