Moving the city forward: Officials set goals, take progressive steps to ‘put Bluefield on the map’

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield has been taking a more progressive course in recent years, and officials say they want to keep in that way.

Ron Martin is the new mayor of Bluefield, following the leadership of businessman Tom Cole.

As co-owner of the Grant’s Supermarket stores, Martin is new to politics, but not to business, and he wants to continue to see the city’s economy grow.

“We needed somebody … in business with good business sense on the board,” he said after he was elected. “And not many people threw their names into the hat.”

Another reason he was interested in serving on the board is the leadership in city government.

“I ran because I believe in the management team that has been put together at the city,’ he said, naming Dane Rideout, city manager, as well as economic development director Jim Spencer and treasurer Kelly Davis, all hired by the current board and Cole.

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph