CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — “Many Mountain Voices,” a celebration of Mountain State Press’s 40th anniversary and a reception for its 2018 anthology “Voices on Unity: Coming Together, Falling Apart,” will be Saturday at the historic Waldomore at 404 West Pike St. in Clarksburg. The Waldomore is part of the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library system.

The public is invited to join Mountain State Press editor Cat Pleska and a collection of West Virginia’s authors at a free “we did it” literary celebration at the Waldomore from 2-4 p.m. Among the authors scheduled to read their works will be poet Randi Ward of Parkersburg.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2018/05/mountain-state-press-celebrating-anniversary/

