Morrisey wins West Virginia GOP primary

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

Patrick Morrisey enters his campaign headquarters to a rousing welcome from supporters after winning the Republican Primary for the U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia Tuesday evening in Kearneysville.
(Journal photo by Ron Agnir)

MARTINSBURG — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is already thinking it’s November.

Having roundly defeated U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and former coal mining executive Don Blankenship in West Virginia’s U.S. Senate Republican primary Tuesday night, Morrisey has already set his political sights on U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the Nov. 6 general election, invoking Manchin’s name close to a dozen times as “liberal Joe.”

“West Virginia deserves better than Joe Manchin and Sen. Chuck Schumer,” Morrisey said.

Read the entire article: The Journal” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/05/morrisey-wins-primary/

