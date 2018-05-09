Morrisey, Manchin will face off for Senate in November

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will face down Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in November, after winning a GOP Senate race that had gained national attention and prompted a tweet from President Donald Trump.

Those at Morrisey’s campaign headquarters in the Eastern Panhandle were celebratory around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. A spokeswoman said Morrisey was “emphatically” accepting the nomination.

“Cameras are lined up,” Nachama Soloveichik added, laughing.

