Morgantown/Monongalia County multimedia journalist wanted

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — NCWV Media, owner of multiple, highly successful and expanding digital and print media platforms across West Virginia is looking for an exceptional, hard-working, multimedia journalist to cover Morgantown and Monongalia County, primarily for our state-wide digital and print media, The State Journal.

This is a full-time position.

The ideal candidate has a fierce desire to cover news and feature assignments for The State Journal’s digital (website, social media) and print platforms. Content may also be published on our other media platforms including the Exponent Telegram, Preston County News & Journal, The Fairmont News, The Weston News, The Bridgeport News and the Garrett County Republican located in Oakland, MD.

Knowledge and a general understanding of working with social media, video and still photography is a plus.

This position may require evening and weekend hours working mainly from our Clarksburg headquarters.

Please email your cover letter, and no more than three writing samples/clips to: John Dahlia, NCWV Media Business Editor, jdahlia@ncwvmedia.com.

You may call Mr. Dahlia if you have any specific questions at 304-276-1801.

