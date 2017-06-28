MORGANTOWN. W.Va. — On the same day West Virginia’s senators were saying no to the Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act, Morgantown-area residents held a rally opposing it at Valley HealthCare.

Their rallying cry was printed on orange and black sheets of paper, a quote from President Trump about the House version of the bill: “This bill is mean.”

Their focus was on the proposed $772 worth of cuts to Medicaid through 2026 and the potential effects of those cuts on the battle against substance abuse.

The bill proposes a single, $2 billion subsidy for 2018 to cover opioid use disorder and mental health treatment and recovery support services. The Affordable Care would spend $91 billion across 10 years.

A group called the Center for American Progress projects that 118,100 West Virginians would lose coverage by 2026 if the bill passes. Of those, 83,700 would be in Medicaid programs, while 34,500 would be in private coverage.

See more from The Dominion Post