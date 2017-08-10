Morgantown readies for WVU students’ return

By ALEX LANG

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU students are returning to the area, and the university has a host of welcome activities planned.

Official move-in for most of the resident halls is set for Aug. 12. Monday Night Lights — an event for first-year students — is slated for 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at Milan Puskar Stadium. FallFest and FoodFest are scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Aug. 15 near the Student Rec Center.

The fall semester’s classes kickoff on Aug. 16.

WVU’s PRT resumes service Aug. 10 after it was closed for summer renovations.

As students head back to the Morgantown area, Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston said if locals don’t need to be in an area — such as near the Evansdale Campus or frat hill — they should stay away this weekend. The Morgantown Police Department will have extra officers out during activities throughout the next week.

A few road projects are also slated to wrap up in a few days, including Easton Hill, which had a target completion Aug. 11.

