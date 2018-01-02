By MAX GARLAND

Charleston Gazette-Mail

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Many Kanawha Valley communities face similar problems, like a need for new business after the coal decline, improved health care, more youth-oriented activities and attractions to bring in visitors.

Only one, though, had a four-year college, its longtime community anchor and main employer, move to another city.

Greg Ingram, the mayor of Montgomery, hopes a new report from Virginia Tech and local agencies will help provide a roadmap for his city — and provide some funding to make things happen.

The report, “Strategically Positioning Montgomery, WV, for the Future,” was published in December, written by Virginia Tech’s Institute for Policy and Governance and Office of Economic Development, in partnership with the city, BridgeValley Community and Technical College and the Fayette County Community and Development Office.

The report says it “combines findings from a decade of community discussions … to propose actionable steps to address persistent issues facing the city.”

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/montgomery-mayor-hopes-virginia-tech-report-will-help-city/article_e426170f-f080-55be-9253-7b18be67863d.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail