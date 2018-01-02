Montgomery mayor hopes Virginia Tech report will help city
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Many Kanawha Valley communities face similar problems, like a need for new business after the coal decline, improved health care, more youth-oriented activities and attractions to bring in visitors.
Only one, though, had a four-year college, its longtime community anchor and main employer, move to another city.
Greg Ingram, the mayor of Montgomery, hopes a new report from Virginia Tech and local agencies will help provide a roadmap for his city — and provide some funding to make things happen.
The report says it “combines findings from a decade of community discussions … to propose actionable steps to address persistent issues facing the city.”
