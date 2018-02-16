MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Arrivals at Morgantown High School were greeted with a symphony of chants, honking horns and cheers as teachers, service personnel and students gathered outside the school prior to staging a walk-in the morning of Feb. 16.

Actions similar to the Feb. 16’s rally and walk-in have been happening across the state, Sam Brunett, president of the Monongalia County chapter of American Federation of Teachers (AFT), said. Brunett joked the walk-in had turned into a swim-in.

Emma Gray, 16, said she was attending the rally because teachers have done so much for her and she wanted to make her voice heard.

“Students first can’t be achieved by teachers last,” read Gray’s sign.

