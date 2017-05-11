Mon Health committed to changing focus toward extraordinary patient experience

By KELSIE LEROSE

Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the days, months and years tick by times are changing, and that is no different for the health-care industry.

Darryl Duncan, Mon Health president and CEO, quoted Benjamin Franklin, who created the first hospital in America, Wednesday during the unveiling of Mon Health’s new branding and visual identity saying, “When you are finished changing, you are finished.”

Mon Health is growing as the region grows, Duncan said.

“We are a vibrant organization with a purpose to enhance the health of the communities we serve one person at a time,” he added.

He also stresses that Mon Health is a health system.

“We are not focused on illness and medicine and things like that,” Duncan said. “We have to change the way we approach delivery of care, and we are about to start embarking on that and trying to focus on interacting with the community more and keeping people healthier, changing lifestyles and things like that.

“That is an entirely different approach from what health care has been doing from the time when Ben Franklin started the first hospital until now. We have always been focused on illness; now we need to focus on changing that pattern and focusing on health.”

Today, the industry is about access and convenience, Duncan said.

“We want to make sure that folks have access at the lowest possible cost and it is convenient to where they live and work, and when they choose Mon Health, that they know they have a level of expectations,” he added.

Lori Savitch, Mon Health director of corporate marketing, said Duncan joined the organization in 2006 and has been CEO since January 2011.

“Darryl is the visionary behind the new branding, but more importantly, he is the person behind the growth of this organization that branding represents,” she said.

The organization is changing its name, logo and color for the communities they serve to recognize Mon Health as a single entity.

“We are rebranding to reflect both the evolution of our organization as well as the vision for the future,” Duncan said. “Our new name will simply be Mon Health. Our logo, which we affectionately refer to as the ‘M Star’, is becoming symmetrical. Our new colors will be a couple shades of bright green.”

The purpose of the rebranding is to have a single, consistent brand and vision to effectively communicate the commitment to the communities they serve and the quality of care they provide, Duncan said.

“The vision for Mon Health is that we will be known for the exceptional team members who provide an extraordinary patient experience, passionate care and clinical excellence,” he added.

Across all Mon Health services, Duncan said its patients will know they can trust the care provided and expect a remarkable experience.

“Our hospitals see 54,000 annual emergency room visits and 436,000 outpatient visits and perform nearly 20,000 surgeries each year,” he said. “Whether a patient accesses Mon Health in Morgantown; Oakland, Maryland; Waynesburg, Pennsylvania; Kingwood; Fairmont; Elkins; or soon to be Weston, the expectation we have is the experience will be remarkable; the care will be excellent; and the patient and their family will feel our compassion and the environment will be free of harm.”

Duncan said the same expectations go for the “16,000 times a year a patient in Monongalia County uses the EMS services, over 6,000 home visits we make or for the 150 or so residents that live at our senior living community, The Village at Heritage Point.”

“There are now over 100 physicians who call this practice home, and those 255,000 ambulatory patient visits each year will know when they see the logo on the door or when we answer the phone with a cheerful Mon Health, that we have high expectations for the care they are going to receive,” Duncan added.

The rebranding changes will be rolling out in the next several months, and most if not all changes will be in place in less than a year.

