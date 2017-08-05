Mixed reaction for Justice move from Democrat to Republican

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Reaction continued on Friday as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice officially switched his registration from Democrat to Republican.

Justice announced the defection during a campaign-style rally by President Donald Trump in Huntington on Thursday. The governor held a press conference Friday where the switch was made.

West Virginia AFL-CIO President Josh Sword said the change in party membership “was unnerving.” The union’s political action committee endorsed Justice after the primary election, “because he committed to support our position on issues that are important to West Virginia working families, not because of his party affiliation,” Sword said.

“As a sign of that commitment, Gov. Justice recently vetoed multiple bills that were part of the Republican legislative leadership’s damaging agenda aimed at hurting working families to the benefit of wealthy corporate interests,” Sword said.

“Gov. Justice’s decision to switch political parties is unnerving,” he said. “But given his vow to only pursue legislation that helps working families succeed, we are hopeful that he will use his position as the most powerful Republican state official to steer the Republican legislative leadership away from its current ‘War on Working Families.’”

The union will seek a meeting with the governor as soon as possible to determine if he remains committed to support working families.

“Until that confirmation, we defer making any further statements on this matter,”Sword said.

The West Virginia Business and Industry Council said it was hopeful for Justice’s switch of party affiliations.

“We are hopeful that having the Legislature and governor from the same political party means they will embark on a new, better relationship based on upholding conservative fiscal policies to encourage economic growth,” Chairman Chris Hamilton said.

“It’s time to leave behind the partisan animosity that we all have been witness to in recent months and forge ahead with a renewed commitment to building West Virginia’s economy.”

House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, said he hopes Justice embraces the core principals of the Republican Party. He didn’t during the first six months in office, Armstead said.

“Governor Justice simply has not advanced the core conservative Republican principles that the majority of West Virginians share. He has advanced proposals that increase the role of government, that seek to solve problems not by removing the roadblocks and burdens of government but by making West Virginians more reliant and dependent on government,” Armstead said. “He has sought to increase taxes and grow the size of government. He proposed the greatest tax increase in our state’s history to fund the largest budget in our history.”

If Justice continues to support the “tired and outdated Democrat policies our state has rejected, I and many members of the House will stand against those regardless of his party affiliation,” Armstead said.

