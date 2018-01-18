Mineral County delegate’s broadband bill heads to Finance Committee

By ANDREA LANNOM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Mineral County delegate’s bill, which seeks to help residents access broadband and cell services, now heads to the House Finance Committee.

The House Judiciary Committee passed House Bill 2379 Friday. Delegate Gary Howell, R-Mineral, introduced the bill last week. He said this bill is a variation of the wireless broadband bill, which seeks to make it more cost effective for broadband and cell companies to invest in wireless technology.

The purpose of the bill is to establish the Wireless Technology Business Property Valuation Act, which provides for mandated salvage valuation for property tax purposes of tangible personal property directly used in certain wireless technology businesses.

The value of an antenna is its salvage value if it’s in a county of fewer than 20,000 people and within four miles of a four-lane highway, which is either completed, under construction or designed and planned to be constructed. Howell said the judiciary committee took out the four-lane highway requirement.

“The bill originally was going to increase cell service in rural areas, especially with Corridor H, making sure people have cell service,” Howell said. “We quickly realized you could get broadband internet via cell tower.”

