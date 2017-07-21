Miller announces bid for US House 3rd District

“Times are tough in West Virginia,” Miller said during her announcement. “The war on coal has devastated us. We have an epidemic with opioids that is ravaging our communities. All the while, our jobs, our economy seems to be growing scarcer by the day. Meanwhile, what we’ve been witnessing in Washington is a mess. We need a true representative in our nation’s capital who will speak for all of the 3rd District and who has the experience to provide the much needed stability and leadership in Congress.”