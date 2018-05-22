By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Going up in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane was a once in a lifetime opportunity for those who got the chance at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport over the weekend.

The plane had been at the airport since Thursday where organizers with the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association were offering rides at $70 for adults and $50 for children for a short flight around the Parkersburg/Marietta area.

Nicknamed the Tin Goose, the Ford Tri-Motor ushered in commercial air transportation in the 1920s. The plane on display is leased from the Liberty Aviation Museum of Port Clinton, Ohio, by the Experimental Aircraft Association for display around the country.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/05/mid-ohio-valley-residents-take-to-sky-aboard-1920s-airplane/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel