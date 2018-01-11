Mid-Ohio Valley lawmakers voice support for West Virginia Gov. Justice’s proposals

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Local lawmakers are looking forward to getting started as the governor laid out what he saw as being important priorities to work on in the upcoming legislative session. Gov. Jim Justice gave his State of the State address Wednesday before the Legislature on the first day of the regular session.

The governor mentioned the need to focus on education, to fight drug abuse and create business opportunities across the state, among many talking points. Delegate John Kelly, R-Wood, said he has supported a measure the governor mentioned Wednesday night to reduce the personal property tax on equipment many businesses have. Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/01/mid-ohio-valley-lawmakers-voice-support-for-justices-proposals/

