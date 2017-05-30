Memorial Day opportunity to reach out to veterans in crisis
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Under an arch memorializing Cabell County soldiers that gave their lives during the first World War, an American flag blew in the wind. Between the pillars sat two boots holding a rifle and a helmet.
The battlefield cross is a reminder of a fallen soldier and the sacrifice given on the battlefield, just as Memorial Day is a reminder. Surrounding the battlefield cross Monday were 22 additional crosses, serving as a reminder of the 22 veterans who take their own lives every day after returning home.
“As we honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, it is important also to take a moment to bring awareness to this epidemic that is within our country,” said Roger Estep, Marine Corp League Detachment 340, during the Veteran’s Committee for Civic Improvement Memorial Day program at the Veteran’s Memorial Arch in Huntington. “West Virginia currently has 178,000 living veterans that answered the call for our nation. The ones that we are honoring here today are the ones that didn’t return home. But these ones did return home, some came with visible wounds, and others have returned with wounds that are not visible.”
“Within a couple of years, you are talking about a whole division of service men,” Estep said. “If our generals lost a division every two years, we wouldn’t be speaking (English) right now. It’s not easy for a veteran to return home after experiencing the horrors of war. Transitioning back into civilian life and reconnecting with family and friends can be an overwhelming struggle. Many of us here today can relate to that struggle. Some of the emotions that may be felt by our brethren are feeling like they are all alone, feeling guilty about why they survived and their buddies didn’t.”
These feelings can bring struggles, including keeping a job, forming lasting relationships, alcohol or drug dependence. Estep says it leads to a life without pride or purpose.
“To all you veterans that can hear me, you are not alone,” Estep said. “Your fellow brother and sister veterans that share or have shared your struggles understand, and we want you to dig down deep and find the courage to reach out for help.”
In September, the state kicked off Mountain State 22, the first state-managed program in the country directed specifically toward curbing veterans’ suicides. The program educates family and friends on how to identify a veteran in distress.
Many veterans may not show any signs of intent to harm themselves before doing so, but some actions can be a sign that a veteran needs help. Veterans who are considering suicide often show signs of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and/or hopelessness. They may begin to withdraw from friends and family, neglect their personal welfare, lose interest in hobbies or express feelings of being “trapped.”
Their behavior may be dramatically different from their normal behavior, or they may appear to be actively contemplating or preparing for a suicidal act through behaviors such as acting recklessly, putting affairs in order, giving away prized possessions or seeking access to firearms, pills or other ways to harm themselves.
The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential, toll-free hotline and online chat.
Veterans and their families and friends can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 or chat online to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
