Media Alert: WVU College of Law – on Thursday – to celebrate 40th anniversary of its law clinics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU College of Law on Thursday, April 20, is hosting a special day to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its law clinics.

The media is invited to join alumni, faculty, staff, students and other special guests to mark this milestone in legal education.

WHO: Gregory W. Bowman, Dean of the College of Law; Nick Casey, Chief of Staff to Governor Jim Justice (lunch keynote); Marjorie McDiarmid, Professor of Law and Director of the Clinical Law Program since 1986; Tim Armstead, Speaker, West Virginia House of Delegates; Scott Curnutte, Curnutte Law Offices; Judge Irene Keeley, U.S. District Court, Northern District of West Virginia; Joshua Scott Rogers, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP; Jennifer Taylor, Legal Aid of West Virginia.

WHAT: Morning and afternoon panel discussions; lunch and keynote address.

WHERE: West Virginia University College of Law

WHEN: Thursday (April 20):

• 11 a.m. – Room 153 – Student/Professor Panel (The Clinics Today: Current Work and Community Impact);

• 12:30 p.m. – Event Hall – Luncheon and Special Remarks (Bowman, Casey);

• 4 p.m. – Room 154 – Alumni/Practitioners Panel (The Clinics and Careers: Becoming Client Ready – Armstead, Keely, Rogers, Taylor)

For 40 years, the law clinics at WVU College of Law have provided pro bono (free) legal services to thousands of West Virginians in need, including those who cannot afford legal representation, such as children, victims of domestic violence, immigrants and refugees, the wrongfully incarcerated, senior citizens and veterans. The program also provides real-world legal training for law students, who are supervised by law faculty. For more information, visit Celebrating 40 Years of the Law Clinics.

The media is invited to attend.

There will be interview opportunities with the principals.