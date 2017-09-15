Media Alert: WVSOS notes Monday, Sept. 18, last day to register to vote in special election

Some county clerks looking for poll workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office reports the state’s 55 county clerks are ready for the Oct. 7th special election.

“State and county election officials just wrapped up a successful training conference, which included a focus on the special election,” said Steven Adams, assistant communications director at the WVSOS.

“One area where clerks could use some help getting the word about is poll workers. Some counties are still looking for poll workers for the special election. Being a poll worker is a paid responsibility, with workers compensated between $100 and $300 depending on the county. If someone is interested in being a poll worker, the Secretary of State’s office encourages them to reach out to their local county clerk’s office,” Adams said.

Citizens who want to vote in the special election and are not already registered still have until Monday, Sept. 18th to register. They can either do this at their county clerk’s office or online at ovr.sos.wv.gov.

Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 22 and continues until Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The deadline to submit absentee ballot applications is Friday, Oct. 2. The deadline to hand-deliver an absentee ballots is Oct. 6.