Media Alert: WVSOS notes Monday, Sept. 18, last day to register to vote in special election
Some county clerks looking for poll workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office reports the state’s 55 county clerks are ready for the Oct. 7th special election.
“State and county election officials just wrapped up a successful training conference, which included a focus on the special election,” said Steven Adams, assistant communications director at the WVSOS.
“One area where clerks could use some help getting the word about is poll workers. Some counties are still looking for poll workers for the special election. Being a poll worker is a paid responsibility, with workers compensated between $100 and $300 depending on the county. If someone is interested in being a poll worker, the Secretary of State’s office encourages them to reach out to their local county clerk’s office,” Adams said.
Citizens who want to vote in the special election and are not already registered still have until Monday, Sept. 18th to register. They can either do this at their county clerk’s office or online at ovr.sos.wv.gov.
Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 22 and continues until Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The deadline to submit absentee ballot applications is Friday, Oct. 2. The deadline to hand-deliver an absentee ballots is Oct. 6.
NOTE: Reporters wishing to be at the Secretary of State’s Office to cover the special election on Oct. 7 that night are encouraged to email Adams at sadams@wvsos.gov to be put on a list for admission by Capitol Police into the building after hours.