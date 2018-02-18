Media Alert: West Virginia Energy Jobs Rally set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Capitol

Bridgeport (Antero Resources’ Office, 535 White Oaks Boulevard)

West Union (Doddridge County High School Football Field)

Jane Lew (Southwestern Energy’s Office, 179 Innovation Drive, off Exit 105)

Downtown Charleston Location, 300 Capitol Street

Parkersburg Park & Ride (off US 50 W)

Organizers note that for those driving to the event, the Capitol Complex provides regular shuttle service between the complex and the Laidley Field parking area. The shuttle departs from Laidley Field starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. Each stop is served approximately every 10-15 minutes. The shuttle does not operate from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The shuttle stops include: the Division of Highways Building 5, Building 6 California Avenue, East Wing entrance to the Main Capitol Building, at the Governor’s driveway (Greenbrier Street), and Laidley Field. The shuttle bus is handicapped accessible.