Media Alert: W.Va. Secretary of State partnering with Inspire W.Va.

Release by the W.Va. Secretary of State:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and Inspire West Virginia will announce a unique partnership to encourage civic engagement by high school juniors and seniors in the state.

Secretary of State Mac Warner will speak to a group of juniors and seniors who helped register almost 1,500 people to vote last year. Secretary Warner will also announce a new Honorary Secretary of State program with Inspire West Virginia leaders, which will reward high school students for their work on voter registration.

The announcement will take place Tuesday, February 14, at 8 a.m. in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room .

Inspire West Virginia is a nonpartisan nonprofit working to empower youth through voter registration and civic action.