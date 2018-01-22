Media Alert: W.Va. Gov. Justice, U.S. Rep. McKinley headline speakers at IOGA WV meeting Wednesday in Charleston

Media invited to attend event, seminars

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2018 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) will take place Jan. 23-24, 2018, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.

Members of the media are invited to attend all seminars and the entire meeting. Those wanting to schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed below (or for questions for Gov. Justice), should contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or homesteadcommunications@frontier.com.

Technical sessions are presented by C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger Oilfield Services and U.S. Well Services, Inc. will be sponsored on Jan. 23.

Highlights for Wed., Jan. 24, include:

(This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event.)

9:00 a.m. Governor Jim Justice Ballroom

9:20 p.m. IOGAWV Update

Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV

9:40 a.m. Mark Pierce, President

Nytis Exploration/Carbon Natural Gas Co.

10 a.m. Jon Farmer, President and CEO

Arsenal Resources

10:20 a.m. Taxes, Taxes, Taxes!

Don Nestor, CPA, Arnett Carbis Toothman

10:40 a.m. Morning Coffee Break

10:55 a.m. IOGAWWV Sponsored Mapping Program (Title Maps)

Douglas C. McElwee, TitleMaps.com

11:10 a.m. Joe Bastardi

WeatherBELL Analytics, LLC

11:30 a.m. Break Foyer C-D

12:00 Noon Membership Luncheon Ballroom

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

Presented by:

James Martin, Chief, Office of Oil and Gas

Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV

Maribeth Anderson, President, WVONGA

12:50 p.m Karen Alderman Harbert, President and CEO Ballroom

S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute

1:10 p.m. Federal Tax Legislation

Bob Kiss, Partner, Bowles Rice

1:25 p.m. Appalachian Storage Hub Ballroom

Congressman David B. McKinley

Brian J. Anderson, Director, WVU Energy Institute

Steven Hedrick, President & CEO, MATRIC

Kevin DiGregorio, Executive Director, Chemical Alliance Zone, Moderator

2:15 p.m. Afternoon Coffee Break

2:30 p.m. James W. Crews, VP of Northeast Development

Marathon/MarkWest

2:50 p.m. Shale Crescent USA – Where We Have Been and Where We are Going

Jerry James, Vice President, Shale Crescent USA, and President, Artex Oil

3:10 p.m BrickStreet Association Program

Lisa Teel, Manager, Agency Services, BrickStreet Insurance

3:30 p.m. Legislative Update

Phil Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale

3:50 p.m. Q&A

ADJOURN