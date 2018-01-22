Media Alert: W.Va. Gov. Justice, U.S. Rep. McKinley headline speakers at IOGA WV meeting Wednesday in Charleston
Media invited to attend event, seminars
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2018 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) will take place Jan. 23-24, 2018, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.
Members of the media are invited to attend all seminars and the entire meeting. Those wanting to schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed below (or for questions for Gov. Justice), should contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or homesteadcommunications@frontier.com.
Technical sessions are presented by C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger Oilfield Services and U.S. Well Services, Inc. will be sponsored on Jan. 23.
Highlights for Wed., Jan. 24, include:
(This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event.)
9:00 a.m. Governor Jim Justice Ballroom
9:20 p.m. IOGAWV Update
Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV
9:40 a.m. Mark Pierce, President
Nytis Exploration/Carbon Natural Gas Co.
10 a.m. Jon Farmer, President and CEO
Arsenal Resources
10:20 a.m. Taxes, Taxes, Taxes!
Don Nestor, CPA, Arnett Carbis Toothman
10:40 a.m. Morning Coffee Break
10:55 a.m. IOGAWWV Sponsored Mapping Program (Title Maps)
Douglas C. McElwee, TitleMaps.com
11:10 a.m. Joe Bastardi
WeatherBELL Analytics, LLC
11:30 a.m. Break Foyer C-D
12:00 Noon Membership Luncheon Ballroom
Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards
Presented by:
James Martin, Chief, Office of Oil and Gas
Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV
Maribeth Anderson, President, WVONGA
12:50 p.m Karen Alderman Harbert, President and CEO Ballroom
- S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute
1:10 p.m. Federal Tax Legislation
Bob Kiss, Partner, Bowles Rice
1:25 p.m. Appalachian Storage Hub Ballroom
Congressman David B. McKinley
Brian J. Anderson, Director, WVU Energy Institute
Steven Hedrick, President & CEO, MATRIC
Kevin DiGregorio, Executive Director, Chemical Alliance Zone, Moderator
2:15 p.m. Afternoon Coffee Break
2:30 p.m. James W. Crews, VP of Northeast Development
Marathon/MarkWest
2:50 p.m. Shale Crescent USA – Where We Have Been and Where We are Going
Jerry James, Vice President, Shale Crescent USA, and President, Artex Oil
3:10 p.m BrickStreet Association Program
Lisa Teel, Manager, Agency Services, BrickStreet Insurance
3:30 p.m. Legislative Update
Phil Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale
3:50 p.m. Q&A
ADJOURN