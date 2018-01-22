Latest News:
Media Alert: W.Va. Gov. Justice, U.S. Rep. McKinley headline speakers at IOGA WV meeting Wednesday in Charleston

Gov. Jim Justice

Media invited to attend event, seminars

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2018 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) will take place Jan. 23-24, 2018, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.

Members of the media are invited to attend all seminars and the entire meeting. Those wanting to schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed below (or for questions for Gov. Justice), should contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or homesteadcommunications@frontier.com.

Technical sessions are presented by C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger Oilfield Services and U.S. Well Services, Inc. will be sponsored on Jan. 23.

Highlights for Wed., Jan. 24, include:

(This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event.)

U.S. Representative David McKinley, R-W.Va.

9:00 a.m.                   Governor Jim Justice                                                           Ballroom

9:20 p.m.                   IOGAWV Update

                                    Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV

9:40 a.m.                   Mark Pierce, President

                                    Nytis Exploration/Carbon Natural Gas Co.

10 a.m.                   Jon Farmer, President and CEO

                                    Arsenal Resources

10:20 a.m.                   Taxes, Taxes, Taxes!

                                    Don Nestor, CPA, Arnett Carbis Toothman

10:40 a.m.                   Morning Coffee Break

 

10:55 a.m.                   IOGAWWV Sponsored Mapping Program (Title Maps)

                                    Douglas C. McElwee, TitleMaps.com

11:10 a.m.                   Joe Bastardi

                                    WeatherBELL Analytics, LLC

11:30 a.m.                   Break                                                                         Foyer C-D

12:00 Noon                 Membership Luncheon                                            Ballroom

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

                                             Presented by:

James Martin, Chief, Office of Oil and Gas

Marc Monteleone, President, IOGAWV

Maribeth Anderson, President, WVONGA

12:50 p.m                    Karen Alderman Harbert, President and CEO     Ballroom

  1. S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute

1:10 p.m.                   Federal Tax Legislation
Bob Kiss, Partner, Bowles Rice

 

1:25 p.m.                   Appalachian Storage Hub                                        Ballroom

Congressman David B. McKinley

Brian J. Anderson, Director, WVU Energy Institute

Steven Hedrick, President & CEO, MATRIC

Kevin DiGregorio, Executive Director, Chemical Alliance Zone, Moderator

2:15 p.m.                   Afternoon Coffee Break

 

2:30 p.m.                   James W. Crews, VP of Northeast Development 

                                    Marathon/MarkWest

2:50 p.m.                   Shale Crescent USA – Where We Have Been and Where We are Going

                                    Jerry James, Vice President, Shale Crescent USA, and President, Artex Oil

3:10 p.m                    BrickStreet Association Program

                                    Lisa Teel, Manager, Agency Services, BrickStreet Insurance

3:30 p.m.                   Legislative Update

                                    Phil Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale        

 

3:50 p.m.                   Q&A

 

                                    ADJOURN

