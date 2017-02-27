Media Alert: Victim advocacy groups at Capitol

Effort targets domestic, sexual violence

WHEN: March 1, 2017 9 a.m. – 3 p.m .

March 1, 2017 9:15 am Press Conference Governor’s Cabinet and Briefing Room

WHERE: State Capitol, Lower Rotunda

WHAT: Domestic and Sexual Vio lence Awareness Day at the Legislature attracts advocates from around the state who provide direct services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence to the State Capitol. Advocates will educate lawmakers on domestic and sexual assault program services that increase victim and survivor safety.



INTERVIEW, PHOTO, & VIDEOGRAPHY OPPORTUNITIES: Journalists are invited to attend and speakers will be available for questions and interviews.

More information attached regarding the press conference contact: Amy Landers, Training & Event Coordinator, at alanders@wvcadv.org or 304-965-3552.