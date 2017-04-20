Media Alert: U.S. Rep. Jenkins to hold coal seminar in Charleston on Friday

Coal and Rare Earth Elements: The Outlook for West Virginia and Central Appalachia

WASHINGTON – At 9 a.m. Friday, April 21, U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) will hold a seminar in Charleston, Coal and Rare Earth Elements: The Outlook for West Virginia and Central Appalachia.

Rep. Jenkins will kick off the seminar at the Culture Center at 9 a.m. with welcoming remarks and an introduction to what rare earth elements could mean for West Virginia and the region.

The seminar will feature presenters and experts from the U.S. Energy Department’s Office of Fossil Energy, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Eastern Energy Resources Science Center, JRW, MATRIC, the National Energy Technology Laboratory, and the West Virginia Coal Association.

The event is open to press.

WHAT: Coal and Rare Earth Elements: The Outlook for West Virginia and Central Appalachia

WHO: U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 21, 2017

WHERE: West Virginia Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Charleston, W.Va. 25305