Media Alert: Sen. Manchin to speak in Huntington on Thursday

Sen. Manchin to deliver remarks at Cabell Huntington Hospital Regional Health Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, will deliver remarks at the Cabell Huntington Hospital Regional Health Summit. The purpose of the summit is to strengthen strategic efforts across health care, public health and community organizations to improve health, wellness and prevention efforts by enhancing multi-sector collaboration.

**For Planning Purposes Only**

Additional Events May Be Added

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: 2900 1st Avenue, Huntington.

