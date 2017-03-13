Media Alert: Sen. Manchin to participate in Town Hall meetings

Meetings set for Martinsburg, South Charleston, Huntington, Morgantown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.VA., has accepted invitations to participate in four town halls that have been organized by West Virginia constituent groups this week in Martinsburg, South Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown.

On Thursday, he’ll participate in town halls at the Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center in Martinsburg and at the LaBelle Theater in South Charleston. On Friday, Senator Manchin will host a Skype with the International Space Station and a student career fair, and then he’ll travel to Huntington for a town hall at the Keith Albee Theater. On Saturday, he’ll participate in a town hall at the Waterfront Conference Center in Morgantown.

“I appreciate the invitations to these town halls, and the enthusiasm for getting involved in government. I urge all West Virginians to contact their elected officials, whether that’s through attending a town hall, writing a letter, making a call or getting involved in some way. My doors are always open to all West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said.

**For Planning Purposes Only**

Additional Events May Be Added

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Manchin participates in a town hall in Martinsburg

When: 11 a.m.

Where: WVU Eastern Division, Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center, 2500 Foundation Way, Martinsburg

What: Senator Manchin will participate in a town hall in Martinsburg at the Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center.

Manchin participates in a town hall in Charleston

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 311 D Street, South Charleston

What: Senator Manchin will participate in a town hall in Charleston at the LaBelle Theater.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Manchin hosts skype with International Space Station and hosts a student career fair in Charleston

When: 9 a.m.

Where: The Clay Center, 1 Clay Square, Charleston

What: Senator Manchin will host a Skype with the NASA International Space Station and an “Out of this World” Student Career Fair in Charleston.

Manchin participates in a town hall in Huntington

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 925 4th Avenue, Huntington

What: Senator Manchin will participate in a town hall in Huntington at the Keith Albee Theater.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Manchin participates in a town hall in Morgantown

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: 3 Waterfront Place, The Waterfront Conference Center, Morgantown

What: Senator Manchin will participate in a town hall in Morgantown at the Waterfront Conference Center.