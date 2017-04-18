Media Alert: Sen. Manchin to host events in Kanawha, Logan, Cabell counties

From the Office of Sen. Joe Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will travel around West Virginia and meet with local residents, community and business leaders and state and local officials to discuss our state and nation’s most pressing current issues. The Senator will host a public constituent coffee in his Charleston office and a roundtable discussion with miners on Wednesday.

On Friday he will co-host a major job fair in Huntington with Marshall University, WorkForce West Virginia, the City of Huntington, Southwest West Virginia Region 2 Workforce Investment Board, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Huntington VAMC, Huntington Area Development Council, Big Sandy Superstore Arena and iHeartRadio. This will be the 17th hiring event Senator Manchin has co-hosted and will connect up to 150 employers from the public and private sectors with West Virginians looking for meaningful job opportunities.

**For Planning Purposes Only**

Additional Events May Be Added

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Manchin hosts a Wednesday Wake Up Constituent Coffee

When: 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Senator Manchin’s Charleston Office, 900 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 629, Charleston.

What: Senator Manchin will host a Wednesday Wake Up Constituent Coffee in his Charleston office.

Manchin hosts a roundtable discussion with miners

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Miner Training Academy, 784 Bell Road, Chapmanville.

What: Senator Manchin will talk with a group of miners about the Miners Protection Act and other issues.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Manchin hosts a Job Fair in Huntington

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Big Sandy Superstore Arena Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington.

What: Senator Manchin will host a Job and Resource Fair for West Virginians seeking new job opportunities.

In addition to the 150 employers who will be on hand, the following resources will be available to job seekers at the fair: