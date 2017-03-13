Media Alert: Sen. Capito to host W.Va. witness at Subcommittee Hearing on STEM education

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, March 15, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, will participate in a hearing focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.

Sen. Capito is pleased to be able to welcome Dr. Sarah Tucker, Chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community & Technical College Education, to serve as a witness during Wednesday’s hearing. Senator Capito brought Dr. Tucker’s work to the attention of the Committee, which lead to her participation.

Dr. Tucker will share examples of the benefits of investing in STEM at the community college level, and the impact that public/private sector partnerships can have in the area of workforce training.

Through her position on the Appropriations Committee, Senator Capito has been able to support increased funding to expand STEM research at community colleges as well as other institutions in West Virginia such as West Virginia University and Marshall University. Additionally, the Senator helped provide $19 million for dislocated worker training specifically for areas adversely impacted by the downturn in the coal industry. The ability to retrain workers, learn new skills, and study areas, particularly in the STEM fields, are critical to West Virginians ability to adapt in a diverse economy.

The hearing will be available via livestream here.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017