MEDIA ALERT: Register today for WVU Academic Media Day, April 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s second Academic Media Day is next Monday, April 24, where reporters and editors can hear from six of the University’s top researchers about their work and the everyday impact it can have on people’s lives.

The event will be held in the Rhododendron Room of the Mountainlair Student Union, beginning at 10 a.m. It will include lunch, with a keynote address from President Gordon Gee, and adjourn by 3:15 p.m.

John Bolt: “It’s not just a bunch of talking heads behind a podium. There will be ample opportunity at breaks for one-on-one interviews with the speakers.”

Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, called the Academic Media Day a “must attend event” for all journalists.

“The scope of the information and the access to experts makes Academic Media Day an incredible value for publishers and editors,” Smith said. “It gives every newspaper access to an incredible resource department. I encourage every newspaper to send staff to this event. Register now.”

The detailed agenda is attached — WVUMediaDaySchedule-2017 — and here is a summary of the lineup:

Hota GangaRao, who has been working on ways to improve infrastructure for three decades.

who has been working on ways to improve infrastructure for three decades. Patrick Ma, who is leading research as well as treatment in how to battle lung cancer.

who is leading research as well as treatment in how to battle lung cancer. Stephany Coffman-Wolph, assistant professor, computer science and information systems, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, on advances in artificial intelligence.

assistant professor, computer science and information systems, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, on advances in artificial intelligence. Walter DeKeseredy, director WVU Research Center on Violence, which studies some of the world’s most compelling social problems.

director WVU Research Center on Violence, which studies some of the world’s most compelling social problems. Kirk Hazen, director, WV Dialect Project; and Audra Slocum, assistant professor of English education, who are studying differences in dialects among West Virginia teens and how it affects their lives, including education.

More information is available at http://academicmediaday.wvu.edu/.

“Several of you attended our first Academic Media Day last fall and as a result I think I can guarantee that it will be time well spent for your staff. They will come away with publishable stories, as well as a deeper understanding of the variety of expertise and information available from WVU experts,” Bolt said.

“There is no charge to attend, however please register at http://go.wvu.edu/2o2Kret by as soon as possible so we can plan accordingly. I hope to see you there,” Bolt said.