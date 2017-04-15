Media Alert: Ohio Valley Energy and Manufacturing Forum set for Wednesday
Media invited to cover event
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Energy and Manufacturing Forum will bring together elected and public officials, key labor and business leaders, academia, manufacturers and energy producers to discuss the importance of responsible energy development in the context of jobs, the economy, revitalization of the domestic manufacturing sector, and increased energy security and U.S. competitiveness for the Ohio Valley.
Registration for the event, Wednesday, April 19, at Marietta College Andrews Hall Great Room in Marietta, Ohio, is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/consumer-energy-alliance-ohio-valley-energy-manufacturing-forum-tickets-33589518153
The agenda is as follows;
Registration / Networking – 8:30 AM
Welcome – 9 AM
Marietta Mayor Joe Matthews
Program Overview and Introductions
Chris Ventura, Consumer Energy Alliance
Introductory Keynote
Andy Thompson, State Representative
Producers, Pipelines, and Infrastructure
George Stark, Director of External Affairs, Cabot Oil and Gas
Mike Archer, President & CEO, Pioneer Group / Pioneer Pipe
Ohio Valley Manufacturing
Karen L. Facemyer, President, Polymer Alliance Zone
Jeff Dimick, Executive Vice President, Ohio Valley University
Labor and Workforce Development
Rob Dorans, Legal Counsel, ACT Ohio
Bill Hutchinson, Business Manager, Parkersburg-Marietta Building Trades Council
Troy Ferrell, Business Manager, IBEW Local #972
Lunch – 12 PM
Concluding Remarks
Frank Hoagland, Ohio State Senator
Jay Edwards, Ohio State Representative
Adjourn By – 1 PM