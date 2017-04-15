Media Alert: Ohio Valley Energy and Manufacturing Forum set for Wednesday

Media invited to cover event

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Energy and Manufacturing Forum will bring together elected and public officials, key labor and business leaders, academia, manufacturers and energy producers to discuss the importance of responsible energy development in the context of jobs, the economy, revitalization of the domestic manufacturing sector, and increased energy security and U.S. competitiveness for the Ohio Valley.

Registration for the event, Wednesday, April 19, at Marietta College Andrews Hall Great Room in Marietta, Ohio, is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/consumer -energy-alliance-ohio-valley-energy-manufacturing-forum-tickets-33589518153

The agenda is as follows;

Registration / Networking – 8:30 AM

Welcome – 9 AM

Marietta Mayor Joe Matthews

Program Overview and Introductions

Chris Ventura, Consumer Energy Alliance

Introductory Keynote

Andy Thompson, State Representative

Producers, Pipelines, and Infrastructure

George Stark, Director of External Affairs, Cabot Oil and Gas

Mike Archer, President & CEO, Pioneer Group / Pioneer Pipe

Ohio Valley Manufacturing

Karen L. Facemyer, President, Polymer Alliance Zone

Jeff Dimick, Executive Vice President, Ohio Valley University

Labor and Workforce Development

Rob Dorans, Legal Counsel, ACT Ohio

Bill Hutchinson, Business Manager, Parkersburg-Marietta Building Trades Council

Troy Ferrell, Business Manager, IBEW Local #972

Lunch – 12 PM

Concluding Remarks

Frank Hoagland, Ohio State Senator

Jay Edwards, Ohio State Representative

Adjourn By – 1 PM