Media Alert: IOGAWV Winter Meeting is today, Wednesday

Gov. Jim Justice to speak Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia’s (IOGAWV) Winter Meeting will take place today, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston, W.Va.

Several technical sessions will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14 addressing technology, safety and other topics. Governor Jim Justice will begin the Wednesday, Feb. 15 session by providing remarks at 9 a.m. in the ballroom. Then at noon, the annual Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards ceremony will be held. The event will conclude with the IOGAWV Membership and Legislative Reception Wednesday evening.

WHAT: IOGAWV Winter Meeting

WHEN:

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Marriott Town Center Hotel, 200 Lee St. E, Charleston, WV 25301

Media representatives are encouraged and welcome to attend both Tuesday and Wednesday. Contact Susan Lavenski at 304-545-8006 to schedule interviews with IOGAWV representatives.