Media Alert: Information on WVONGA panelists available

WHEELING, W.Va. — The WVONGA Spring Meeting, being held through Wednesday at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling includes presentations from industry representatives and government leaders about the future of oil and gas in West Virginia, legal and regulatory updates, and news from WVONGA committees.

Anne Blankenship, executive director of WVONGA, said, “The oil and natural gas industry is an economic driver in this state and has the potential to grow even more significantly over the coming years and decades. The Spring Meeting is an opportunity for our members to come together to learn about what’s happening in the industry both in West Virginia and nationally.”

Blankenship said the conference offers more than twenty expert presenters covering topics ranging from production and mid-stream development to legislative dynamics and pipeline regulation, among other items.