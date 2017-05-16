Media Alert: Information on WVONGA panelists available
WHEELING, W.Va. — The WVONGA Spring Meeting, being held through Wednesday at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling includes presentations from industry representatives and government leaders about the future of oil and gas in West Virginia, legal and regulatory updates, and news from WVONGA committees.
Blankenship said the conference offers more than twenty expert presenters covering topics ranging from production and mid-stream development to legislative dynamics and pipeline regulation, among other items.
To assist media inquires, the WVPA is sharing the following information on the event and presenters. Contact Blankenship or Rebekah Hogue at 304-343-1609 or rhogue@wvonga.com for additional contact information, bios or materials.
That follows are the topics and panelists from the Spring meeting.
— Legislative Dynamics: David Yaussy, Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC.
– The Sierra Club Just Threatened to Sue Me – What Do I Do Now? – Jennifer Hughes, Jackson Kelly
– Keeping Your Lease Alive: Held by Production/Operation – Robert Stonestreet, Babst Calland