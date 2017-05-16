Latest News:
Media Alert: Information on WVONGA panelists available

WHEELING, W.Va. — The WVONGA Spring Meeting, being held through Wednesday at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling includes presentations from industry representatives and government leaders about the future of oil and gas in West Virginia, legal and regulatory updates, and news from WVONGA committees.

Anne Blankenship, executive director, WVONGA, led the discussion on Shale Insight – A Continuing Partnership with, from left, Robert Petrilli, vice president, MSC; and Shawn Bennett, president, OOGA. WVPA Photo/Don Smith

Anne Blankenship, executive director of WVONGA, said, “The oil and natural gas industry is an economic driver in this state and has the potential to grow even more significantly over the coming years and decades.  The Spring Meeting is an opportunity for our members to come together to learn about what’s happening in the industry both in West Virginia and nationally.”

 

Blankenship said the conference offers more than twenty expert presenters covering topics ranging from production and mid-stream development to legislative dynamics and pipeline regulation, among other items.

To assist media inquires, the WVPA is sharing the following information on the event and presenters. Contact Blankenship or Rebekah Hogue at 304-343-1609 or rhogue@wvonga.com for additional contact information, bios or materials.

 

That follows are the topics and panelists from the Spring meeting.

— Legislative Dynamics: David Yaussy, Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC.

— Shale Insight – A Continuing Partnership: Shawn Bennett, president, OOGA;  Anne Blankenship, executive director, WVONGA; Robert Petrilli, vice president, MSC.
— Senior Executives on Plans for West Virginia Development —  Production: Tom Heywood, managing partner, Bowles Rice, moderator;  Derek Cutright, vice president & general manager, WV Division, Southwestern Energy;  Jim Rode, president & CEO, Core Minerals;   Alvyn Schopp, regional senior vice president & Chief Administrative Officer, Antero Resources.
— Senior Executives on Plans for West Virginia Development — Midstream: Bridget Furbee, Steptoe Johnson, moderator; Jim Crews, vice president, Business Development, MarkWest Energy Partners; Marc Halbritter, senior vice president, Business Development, Blue Racer Midstream; Laura Heckman, vice president, Midstream, TransCanada;  David Hooker, president/CEO, Energy Storage Ventures, LLC
— Pipeline Regulation:  Mary Friend, West Virginia Public Service Commission; Sam Hall, Office of Pipeline Safety, US Department of Transportation.
Legal Updates:
– Oil & Gas Legal Update: Andrew Graham, Steptoe & Johnson
– The Sierra Club Just Threatened to Sue Me – What Do I Do Now? – Jennifer Hughes, Jackson Kelly
– Keeping Your Lease Alive: Held by Production/Operation – Robert Stonestreet, Babst Calland
Event sponsors include Antero Resources, APEX Pipeline Services, Chevron, Southwestern Energy, Jackson Kelly, Steptoe & Johnson, Spilman, Thomas & Battle, Babst Calland, MarkWest Energy Partners, XTO Energy, Dominion, Mountaineer Gas, Potesta and Robinson McElwee.
