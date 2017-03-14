Media Alert: Higher Education Day at the Capitol

State’s higher education community to join forces for event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Representatives of higher education institutions from across the state will come together on Wednesday, March 15, for Higher Education Day at the Capitol, an annual event held to recognize West Virginia’s colleges and universities and highlight the far-reaching postsecondary opportunities available across the state.

Participating institutions include West Virginia’s public four-year and two-year colleges and universities, along with independent four-year institutions. Each campus will distribute information and have representatives on hand to answer questions.

The event is hosted by Paul Hill, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission; Sarah Tucker, Chancellor of the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia; and Ben Exley, Executive Director of West Virginia Independent Colleges and Universities.

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Campus displays available from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where:nState Capitol, Upper Rotunda

West Virginia’s higher education community will be recognized with presentations in the Senate and House of Delegates during morning floor sessions.