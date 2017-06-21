Media Alert: Governor, House Speaker, Senate President to sign flood bill

MEDIA ADVISORY from W.Va. House of Delegates:

CLENDENIN, W.Va. – House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, will join Gov. Jim Justice, legislators and area officials Thursday afternoon in Clendenin for a press conference and ceremonial bill signing House Bill 2935<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2935&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, which reforms state flood protection planning.

Speaker Armstead and President Carmichael will also announce the appointment of lawmakers to the new Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, which was created under the bill.

WHAT: Press conference and ceremonial bill signing for House Bill 2935

HB 2935: <http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2935&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice

House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson

Members of the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding

WHEN: 3 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017

WHERE: Clendenin Advent Christian Church

116 Elk River Rd. (U.S. 119 in Clendenin)

Clendenin, West Virginia 25045