Media Alert: Families visiting Capitol in fight against child poverty

Release from Our Children, Our Future Campaign:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Our Children, Our Future Campaign is convening the 2017 Our Children, Our Future Day at the Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to advocate for 12 policy proposals that the group believes will help fight child poverty in West Virginia.

The day will include 30+ meetings with legislators, exhibits, activities throughout the Capitol Rotunda and Culture Center, and remarks from Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Minority Leader Tim Miley.

“The Campaign has proven its ability to push a bi-partisan agenda in its first 3 years; last year, OCOF honored 39 legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, who played a lead role in one or more of its 21 victories – including Raising the Minimum Wage, Expanding School Breakfast, Juvenile Justice Reform, and saving Children’s Programs. Every one of the Campaign’s 21 victories passed with majority support from both parties,” organizers note.

Over 1100 people have registered for the day on-line.

“We don’t fight for kids and families, we are kids and families. Our Children, Our Future is a statewide alliance, whose goal is to end child poverty in West Virginia, “ said Karen Williams, Our Children, Our Future Steering Committee Chair.

“Since we started the campaign, we’ve seen 21 policy victories and every piece of legislation we have passed has had majority support from both Republicans and Democrats. To end child poverty, both parties must continue to work together.”

The day will be filled with activities, including a youth-led march, passage of a Senate Resolution to end child care cuts (Gaunch), and a student and legislator forum.

The Our Children, Our Future Campaign is a non-partisan alliance of 177+ churches, community organizations, businesses, unions, schools, and advocates – devoted to ending child poverty in West Virginia. The Campaign will share the 12 items on its 2017 Policy Platform with lawmakers during Kids and Families Day. More than 3000 West Virginians participated in a statewide vote to decide the top 12 issues.

WHAT: Kids and Families Day at the Legislature Kick-Off

WHO: Senate President Mitch Carmichael, House Minority Leader

Leaders of the Our Children, Our Future Campaign

1100+ children, families and advocates from across West Virginia

FULL DAY OF EVENTS: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., February 14, 2017 (Launch / Press Conference)

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CHILDREN’S MARCH to the Capitol

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Passage of Child Care Resolution (Senate Chamber)

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Student & Legislator Panel Discussion

WHERE: State Capitol Complex, State Culture Center

The Our Children, Our Future campaign is made up of over 177 organizations and individuals committed to empowering West Virginia’s families and ending child poverty.