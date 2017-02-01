Media Alert: Congressman Jenkins sets call on stream buffer zone rule

U.S. Rep. Jenkins call at 3 p.m. , ahead of House vote to repeal the Obama stream buffer zone rule

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., will hold a conference with West Virginia reporters to discuss the upcoming vote to stop the Obama stream buffer zone rule.

The Call is at 3 p.m. TODAY, Wednesday, Feb. 1,

Later Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to take up and pass the joint resolution of congressional disapproval to stop the stream buffer zone rule. This resolution would require a simple majority vote of each chamber on the stream buffer zone rule. If Congress votes to overturn the rule, it cannot be introduced again unless first authorized by Congress.

Rep. Jenkins is a lead cosponsor of the resolution.

