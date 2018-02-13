Media Alert: Alzheimer’s Association to host Advocacy Day on Thursday at WV State Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter is hosting an Advocacy Day on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in Charleston at the West Virginia State Capitol. The day will begin with a special ceremony in the Lower Rotunda at 9:15 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s state advocacy day is an opportunity for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and those caring for them to share their personal stories and bring awareness to the challenges posed by Alzheimer’s disease.

Advocates will have an opportunity to speak with their representatives about how to support and fight this disease affecting more than 37 thousand West Virginians and the more than 107 thousand family members and friends caring for them.

“Every 66 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a disease that currently has no effective treatment, no cure and no survivors,” said Lisa Campbell, Program and Advocacy Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association. “As the Alzheimer’s Association, we not only want to provide care and support to families currently going through this journey, we also want to advocate [and encourage others to advocate] for policies that will one day ensure a world without Alzheimer’s.”

For more information or to RSVP, contact Lisa Campbell at 304.343.2717.

WHAT: Alzheimer’s Association’s Advocacy Day

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 15, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, West Virginia 25305

CONTACT: Lisa Campbell, 304.343.2717

The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter

The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research in West Virginia. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit alz.org/wv or call 800.272.3900.

###