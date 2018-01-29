Media Alert: 45th Annual W.Va. Mining Symposium starts Tuesday at Charleston Civic Center

Gov. Justice, Sen. Capito, U.S. Labor Assistant Secretary Zatezalo among speakers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Coal Association is holding the 45th annual West Virginia Mining Symposium this week at the Charleston Civic Center.

The two-day event begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Speakers scheduled for the day include Gov. Jim Justice, Deck Slone of Arch Coal, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and West Virginia native David Zatezalo, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor for the Miners Safety and Health Administration, along with West Virginia House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson.

Wednesday speakers will include U.S. Reps. David McKinley and Evan Jenkins, both R-W.Va., and Doug Matheney, special advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Energy in the Office of Fossil Energy, plus West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Austin Caperton.

The symposium will feature regulatory, legal and technical experts who will speak over the course of two days on a variety of environmental, operational and health/safety topics. The event also will include presentations of awards to companies that have distinguished themselves in coal mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Symposium Details:

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 30-31, 2018

Where: Charleston Civic Center

Contact: Bill Raney, President

Chris Hamilton, Senior Vice President

Jason Bostic, Vice President

(304) 342-4153

The West Virginia Coal Association represents more than 90 percent of the state’s underground and surface coal mine production. Its purpose is to have a unified voice representing the state’s coal industry as well as increase emphasis on coal as a reliable energy source to help the nation achieve energy independence.

Visit www.wvcoal.com for more information.