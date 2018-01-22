Media Advisory: W.Va. Economic Development Council’s annual legislative conference continues Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Economic Development Council will host its annual legislative conference on Tuesday at the Embassy Suites, Charleston WV.

The WVEDC was created to bring the various economic development professionals and organizations from around the state together to share and collaborate on common programs and issues. The WVEDC hosts two conferences a year, the annual Legislative Conference in Charleston while the legislature is in session, and the fall conference, held around the state and focusing on an opportunity for economic development professionals to gather and share best practices.

WHAT: The West Virginia Economic Development Council will host their annual legislative conference Monday Jan. 23, 2018 at the Embassy Suites, Charleston WV.

WHERE: Embassy Suites, 300 Court Street, Charleston WV, 25301

WHEN: Jan. 23, 2018

AGENDA

Tuesday, Jan. 23.

All Meetings – Salon D

7:45 Registration

8:30 Welcome/WVEDC Business Meeting/Honorary Member Presentation – President Robbie Baylor

8:45 Broadband Co-ops – Peter Markham, Bowles Rice

9:45 Site Readiness –Clay Riley, Loaned Executive, WVDO

10:15 Break

10:30 WV Manufacturers Association – Rebecca McPhail, President

11:00 Good Things Happen in BAD Buildings – Carrie Staton, WVU BAD Buildings, and Patrick Kirby, Northern WV Brownfields Assistance Center

11:45 Lunch – Salon C

12:45 Surprise Speaker

1:30 WV Department of Commerce – Josh Jarrell

2:00 Break

2:15 Legislative Update – Jason Pizatella, Spilman Thomas & Battle

2:45 AARP –WV Forward and the AARP Livability Index – John Maher, Marshall University; Rochelle “Rocky” Goodwin, WVU and Shannon Guzman, AARP

3:30 Drawing – $250 gift card (must be present to win)/Adjourn