Media Advisory: Sen. Capito to Speak at Special Olympics W.Va. Opening Ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, June 2, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will deliver remarks this evening at the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics West Virginia Summer Games.
Friday, June 2, 2017
|WHAT:
|Opening Ceremony for the Special Olympics West Virginia Summer Games
|WHERE:
|Haddad Riverfront Park
600 Kanawha Boulevard East
Charleston, WV 25301
|WHEN:
|8:00 p.m.
|RSVP:
|Members of the media who plan to attend the event should email press@capito.senate.gov. Please note that media are required to display current press credentials.
# # #