Media Advisory: Sen. Capito to Speak at Special Olympics W.Va. Opening Ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va.   Today, June 2, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will deliver remarks this evening at  the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics West Virginia Summer Games.

Friday, June 2, 2017

 

WHAT:          Opening Ceremony for the Special Olympics West Virginia Summer Games

 
WHERE: Haddad Riverfront Park

600 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25301

 
WHEN: 8:00 p.m.
   
RSVP:  Members of the media who plan to attend the event should email press@capito.senate.gov. Please note that media are required to display current press credentials.

 

