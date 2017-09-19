Media Advisory: Meeting on Route 35 Buffalo/Toyota Interchange, WV Road Bond Amendment set for 6 p.m. in Winfield

State Sen. Glenn Jeffries to host public meeting

WINFIELD, W.Va. — West Virginia State Sen, Glenn Jeffries, (D-Putnam), will host a public meeting to discuss the Route 35 Buffalo/Toyota interchange and the road bond amendment election today, Sept. 19, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Senator Jeffries will be joined by West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith, State Senate President Mitch Carmichael and other public officials at the Old Putnam County Courthouse, 2nd Floor, 3389 Winfield Road, Winfield.

The meeting is free and open to all Putnam County residents who wish to attend.