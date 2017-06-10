Media Advisory: Coal Forum set for June 13

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Coal Forum, an organization representing business and labor in the coal industry, is coming to Morgantown on June 13 for an educational program, and media is welcome to attend.

“Our program is from noon to roughly 2:45 p.m. with lunch included on Tuesday at the Waterfront Place Hotel. We will be discussing updates in state and federal policies that affect coal industry production and employment, coal-related research, environmental regulatory updates plus a panel discussion with the state’s leading power companies,” a spokesperson said.

Register by visiting www.wvcoalforum.org.

Time: Noon to 2:45 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Place: Waterfront Place Hotel, Morgantown, W.Va.

Contact: Joel Watts, Coal Forum administrator, (304) 957-2306

Agenda:

11 a.m. – Registration/check-in

Noon – Lunch Buffet

12:30 p.m.- Welcome and Introductions: Chris Hamilton and Fred Tucker, Coal Forum co-chairmen

12:45 p.m. – Special remarks by Gene Cilento, Dean, Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, West Virginia University

1:00 p.m. – Update on Coal Industry Research: Richard Bajura, National Research Center for Coal and Energy

1:20 p.m. – State of the Coal Industry: Bill Raney, WV Coal Association

1:40 p.m. – Environmental Regulatory Update: Jason Bostic, WV Coal Association

2:00 p.m. – Latest News in Coal-fired Electric Power Generation:

Scott Weaver, AEP

Dan Rossero, First Energy

Jeff Keffer, Longview

2:30 p.m. – Questions/Closing Remarks

2:45 p.m.- Adjourn

(Note: The West Virginia Coal Forum will be holding a similar event from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 29 in Charleston. Agenda details for the June 29 event are pending)