McDowell County gaining new ATV trails

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WAR, W.Va. — Residents of West Virginia’s southernmost city got a preview Wednesday of things to come when the roaring ATVs went through the downtown and up to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail’s newest branch in McDowell County.

Visitors met at the new trailhead center for the Warrior Trail, a new addition to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail’s network in McDowell County. Between 80 to 100 miles of new trails are under construction, according to John Fekete, assistant director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. The trails will link War, Gary, Welch and Davy.

Local leaders hope the new trail, with a trailhead located near downtown War, will boost the local economy and create new job opportunities. Local business owner Jim Jones was on a committee that worked for eight years to get the ATV connection.

