May 2 is Give2WV Day 2017: Investing in our communities!

Loving and investing in our citizens, communities and state to improve the quality of life is at the heart of #Give2WVDay.

The 2017 Give2WV Day is for community foundations partnering with local nonprofits as a 24 Hour giving campaign on May 2, 2017, ” organizers said. “Thanks to the leadership of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley (CFOV) and Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) who started the event in 2014 the program includes three additional communities this year including: Hardy County Community Foundation, Hampshire County Community Foundation, and Hinton Area Foundation. CFOV continues its Amazing Raise and PACF hosts its GiveLocalMOV Day on May 2.”

To learn more and support participating communities, visit http://www.give2wv.org