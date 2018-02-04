Mason County, WV, teachers, service personnel band together to voice concerns

The Point Pleasant Register

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Teachers and service personnel of Mason County Schools were on the job Friday, Feb. 2.

Thursday evening an employee informational meeting was held at the Mason County School Board Office to discuss the issue of Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) costs, pay rates, and to decide whether or not a work stoppage was necessary. The room was filled with concerned teachers and service personnel from Mason County schools.

Superintendent Jack Cullen addressed the logistics of what a work stoppage would mean to administration and staff. Cullen referred to work stoppage guidance he received from State Superintendent Steven L. Paine and went over discussions between himself and fellow board members at an emergency school board meeting held earlier that day. (For more on this meeting, see adjacent story on Page 1 or at www.mydailyregister.com.)

School Board Member Dale Shobe also addressed those gathered, saying: “We support you 100 percent, whatever you decide, we’ll stand behind you.” …

Read the entire article at http://www.mydailyregister.com/top-stories/23669/no-walkout-for-now-teachers-service-personnel-band-together-to-voice-concerns

Read more articles at http://www.mydailyregister.com