Marshall University to host Tech Up sessions
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University students, faculty and staff are invited to attend a Tech Up Open House from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, or Wednesday, Jan. 10, in Drinko Library 138 on the Huntington campus.
Participants will also learn tips and tricks to help them hit the ground running with research and writing support, accessing online librarians and guides, and maximizing e-books and e-journals. Basic Blackboard tools and utilizing the free 24/7 Blackboard tech support service will also be covered. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided.
