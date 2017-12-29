Marshall University to host Tech Up sessions

The Herald-Dispatch

The session will help participants brush up on their technology skills in navigating the library’s electronic resources and services and using Blackboard through MUOnLine. Information Technology staff will be on hand to provide an overview of myMU and assist with other computer or wireless questions.

Tech Up was created in response to a request by a Marshall student. Originally developed for nontraditional students, Tech Up has one purpose: to help all students succeed at Marshall by being technologically up to speed by the time they take their first course.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/marshall_university/mu-to-host-tech-up-sessions/article_2cad21d7-275e-5887-8dc1-f3a1f0d738ae.html

