Marshall University board extends Gilbert’s contract 5 years
By LACIE PIERSON
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Saying they were pleased with the direction in which Marshall University was headed, Marshall’s Board of Governors on Wednesday gave President Jerome Gilbert a five-year contract extension.
Board members unanimously approved the extension in a special meeting that lasted about 15 minutes in the Memorial Student Center.
Gilbert, who officially became Marshall’s 37th president on Jan. 11, 2016, said he was glad to have board members’ support.
Gilbert’s contract will be extended through July 15, 2022, and the provisions of it will remain the same, including his $430,000 annual salary.
Earlier in his tenure, Gilbert requested that all of the university’s vice presidents be evaluated, and he said it made sense that his work performance be subjected to similar review from board members.
After his evaluation earlier this year, the board began to consider how to address Gilbert’s previous contract, which was set to expire Jan. 15, 2018.
“They decided to renew the contract, which is a great endorsement,” Gilbert said. “It endorses my vision for the university, and it makes me feel like I’ve got the backing of the board to move forward and put in place the things we need to do to make Marshall a better university.”
Board of Governors President Wyatt Scaggs said Gilbert brought “tremendous leadership” to Marshall and the region.
“The board is extraordinarily pleased with his vision for Marshall and the direction in which the university is headed,” said Scaggs, owner and operator of Baisden Brothers Hardware in Logan, West Virginia. “It gives him a chance, with confidence, to put his programs in place and do the things he wants to do.”
In addition to the salary, Gilbert’s contract includes other financial and living incentives that have become common in Marshall presidential contracts.
The contract stipulates Gilbert and his wife, Leigh, must reside in the president’s home at 1040 13th Ave., Huntington, and the university is responsible for expenses associated with the residence, including maintenance, utilities, taxes, insurance, domestic help and decoration.
Gilbert also receives a monthly stipend of $900 each for two automobiles and $180 per month for mobile phone usage.
Gilbert also has a university-supported membership to the Guyan Golf and Country Club.
When Gilbert travels for university-related purposes, those associated costs are covered by Marshall and the Marshall University Foundation, which also will provide a discretionary account, which cannot be used as a salary supplement.
Marshall University Board of Governors
Chairman Wyatt Scaggs, owner and operator, Baisden Brothers Hardware
Vice Chairman James Bailes, lawyer, Bailes Craig & Yon
Secretary Joseph McDonie, CEO, Rock Branch Community Bank Inc.
Phyllis Arnold, regional president for BB&T Corp.
Oshel Craigo, owner and operator, Better Foods Inc.
Michael Sellards, president and CEO, St. Mary’s Medical Center
David Haden, owner, i-Source LLC
Christie Kinsey, financial adviser, Northwestern Mutual
Gary G. White, former president and CEO of International Industries Inc. and past interim Marshall president
R. Woodrow “Woody” Duba, general manager, Beaver Coal Co. Ltd.
James L. Farley, president of Nursing Care Management of America Inc.
Patrick J. Farrell, owner, Service Pump & Supply
Faculty representative: Cam Brammer, professor, communication studies
Staff representative: Carol Hurula, manager of business operations in the Division of Academic Affairs
Student representative: Matt Jarvis, Student Government Association president
